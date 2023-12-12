Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, and WordPress Briefing
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 259
Google’s war on ad-blockers is potentially really good news for Firefox, and so are mobile extensions. Plus another quick terminal tip, a VM advent calendar, extreme synth geekery, your feedback on backing up photos, a plea to stop telling us about syncthing, and more.
-
Linux User Space Episode 4:10: GNOME in the Home
Coming up in this episode
* The Browser Watch Leftovers
* The History of GNOME
* And Why Gnome is the best desktop
* And a little holiday break
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 350: Holiday Gift Guide & EFF Announces Privacy Law Framework
On this episode of Destination Linux (350), we’re going to share our favorite tech of 2023, all the gear that gave us geek chills this year.
-
350: Holiday Gift Guide & EFF Announces Privacy Law Framework
SHOW NOTES ►► https://tuxdigital.com/podcasts/destination-linux/dl-350
-
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 68: Toward a More Interconnected Web
In this episode, WordPress Executive Director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy articulates the vision for a collaborative ecosystem where knowledge sharing and contributions to open source tools lead to a more interconnected and empowered web.