When you launch a terminal window and the shell inside it, a collection of variables is referenced to ensure the shell is configured correctly. These variables also ensure that any information to which the terminal window and shell might need to refer is available. Collectively, these variables hold settings that define the environment you find inside your terminal window, right down to the look of the command prompt. So, naturally, they're referred to as environment variables.

Some environment variables are system-wide, or global. Others are session-wide and can only be seen by you. Others can't reference your session environment variables. There's a third set of environment variables defined within the shell. Your locale, time zone, and keyboard settings, the set of directories searched when the shell tries to find a command, and your default editor, are all stored in shell environment variables.