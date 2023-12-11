today's howtos
2023-12-07 [Older] How to get motherboard info on Ubuntu / Debian / CentOS / Linux
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use the Linux lsof Command
If everything in Linux is a file, there has to be more to it than just files on your hard drive. This tutorial will show you how to use lsof to see all the other devices and processes that are being handled as files.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Set Environment Variables in Bash on Linux
When you launch a terminal window and the shell inside it, a collection of variables is referenced to ensure the shell is configured correctly. These variables also ensure that any information to which the terminal window and shell might need to refer is available. Collectively, these variables hold settings that define the environment you find inside your terminal window, right down to the look of the command prompt. So, naturally, they're referred to as environment variables.
Some environment variables are system-wide, or global. Others are session-wide and can only be seen by you. Others can't reference your session environment variables. There's a third set of environment variables defined within the shell. Your locale, time zone, and keyboard settings, the set of directories searched when the shell tries to find a command, and your default editor, are all stored in shell environment variables.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use Case Statements in Bash Scripts
Most programming languages have their version of a switch or case statement. These direct the flow of program execution according to the value of a variable. Typically, there is a branch of execution defined for each of the expected possible values of the variable and one catch-all or default branch for all other values.
The logical functionality is similar to a long sequence of if-then statements with an else statement catching everything that hasn't been previously handled by one of the if statements.
The Bash implementation of case tries to match an expression with one of the clauses. It does this by looking at each clause, in turn, trying to find a matching pattern. Patterns in clauses are strings, but—counterintuitively—that doesn't mean we can't use numerical values as the expression.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use journalctl to Read Linux System Logs
No stranger to controversy, the systemd system and service manager introduced a significant change in the way system logs are gathered. Logs used to be located at different places in the file system according to the service or daemon that was creating them. But they all had one thing in common. They were plain text files.
With systemd all the system, boot, and kernel log files are collected and managed by a central, dedicated logging solution. The format they are stored in is a binary one. One thing this facilitates is being able to extract the data in different formats, such as JSON, as we shall see. It can also make it easier to cross-reference related information that would have previously been recorded in separate log files. Because the data is now held in a single journal, the data from several sources of interest can be selected and displayed in a single interwoven list of entries.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use the sar Command on Linux
The sar command, or System Activity Reporter, is part of the sysstat package. It captures a set of statistical information such as CPU load, memory paging, memory utilization, swap usage, network I/O, and much more. It makes this data accessible to you in real-time snapshots—showing you what's happening on your computer right nowand in historical reports.
It runs in the background as a daemon, gathering a set of data every ten minutes. The data for the current day is written to a text file. It is converted to a binary file as midnight passes. The files are overwritten each month so they don't steadily gobble up your hard drive's capacity.
The sar command lets you interrogate the system and see the statistics. But first, you'll need to install the sysstat package.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Move Your Linux home Directory to Another Drive
Moving your home in Linux is much easier than in real life.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use the traceroute Command on Linux
Trying to find the slowest hops in a network connection? You can use traceroute on Linux to pinpoint it!
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-08 [Older] How to install MPV Player on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] How to install OpenTTD on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] How to install VCV Rack 2 on a Chromebook in 2023
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-06 [Older] How to install Gacha Bunny on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-06 [Older] How to install PyCharm Professional on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-05 [Older] How to install Crossover 23 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-05 [Older] How to install the Olive video editor on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-04 [Older] How to install Viber on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-04 [Older] How to make applications Fullscreen on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-03 [Older] How to install Intellij IDEA Ultimate on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-03 [Older] How to install LiveSplit on a Chromebook
TechTarget ☛ 8 network tasks administrators can do quicker from the CLI
Admins can use the command-line interface to manage network tasks. Learn how to streamline automation, troubleshoot networks and manage services on Linux, macOS and Windows.