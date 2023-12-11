Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppInt64 0.0.4 on CRAN: Minor Bugfix
The new-ish package RcppInt64 (announced earlier this fall in this post, with two small updates following) arrived on CRAN minutes ago as relase 0.0.4. RcppInt64 in R and C++, and regroups them in a single package. It offers two interfaces: both a more standard
as<>()converter from R values along with its companions
wrap()to return to R, as well as more dedicated functions ‘from’ and ‘to’.
Git
Pete Zaitcev: git cp orig copy
Problem: I want to copy a file in git and preserve its history.
Solution: Holy guacamole!:
git checkout -b dup
git mv orig copy
git commit --author="Greg " -m "cp orig copy"
git checkout HEAD~ orig
git commit --author="Greg " -m "restore orig"
git checkout -
git merge --no-ff dup
Java
Computing UK ☛ Life after Oracle: Redefining Java in the enterprise in 2024
I have been working with Java for more than 25 years and witnessed first-hand its dramatic expansion to now dominate enterprise infrastructure environments.
The Server Side ☛ A primer on Java 21 virtual threads with examples
On the day before Thanksgiving 2020, the Amazon Kinesis data streaming service in AWS' main region US-East-1 went down for several hours. The company explained the outage in its subsequent failure report.
