Security Leftovers
-
Data Breaches ☛ Alleged member of Kelvin Security arrested
According to the news story, an investigation into the group’s recent attack on an energy company enabled investigators to identify the person who has been arrested. He was not named, but was described as being a citizen of Venezuela who was the main person responsible for money laundering for the group through cryptocurrency exchanges.
-
US News And World Report ☛ 2023-12-08 [Older] Top White House Cyber Aide Says Recent Iran Hack on Water System Is Call to Tighten Cybersecurity [Ed: Windows TCO]
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] CISA and International Partners Release Advisory on Russia-based Threat Actor Group, Star Blizzard [Ed: If it exploits Windows, then the threat actor is Microsoft]
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-08 [Older] Atlassian Releases Security Advisories for Multiple Products
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] CISA Releases Five Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] Mitsubishi Electric FA Engineering Software Products
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories SEL-411L
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] Johnson Controls Metasys and Facility Explorer
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] ControlbyWeb Relay
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-07 [Older] Sierra Wireless AirLink with ALEOS firmware
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-06 [Older] CISA Releases Joint Guide for Software Manufacturers: The Case for Memory Safe Roadmaps
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-05 [Older] CISA Adds Four Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-05 [Older] CISA Releases Advisory on Threat Actors Exploiting CVE-2023-26360 Vulnerability in Adobe ColdFusion
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-05 [Older] CISA Releases Two Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-05 [Older] Zebra ZTC Industrial ZT400 and ZTC Desktop GK420d
-
CISA ☛ 2023-12-04 [Older] CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog