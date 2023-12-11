Integrity, Authenticity, and Security

For years, 23andMe’s terms of service had forced users into “binding arbitration.” That means you agree to give up your right to sue the company when you join its platform. Instead, your only option if you have a problem is to appeal to a third party who makes a final, legally binding decision about your complaint. The arbitration process is often friendlier to corporations than it is to individuals. And now, thanks to new details in 23andMe’s terms of service, your rights under the arbitration process are limited in a new way—one that seems tailored to address the company’s recent data breach disaster.