Integrity, Authenticity, and Security
-
Jae Lo Presti ☛ Using FIDO keys
Let’s see my personal uses of security keys and which ones I have.
-
Connor Tumbleson ☛ Impersonating Projects
I was furious yet again - this time a site was selling a service for $50 for disassembly of .apk and .exe files and using my username/projects as the portfolio. This was now the 2nd time myself/my-work was being impersonated - the first being this odd interview tale.
-
The Verge ☛ Be skeptical about QR codes, warns the FTC
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned the public against scanning any old QR code in a consumer alerts blog last week. Naturally, the warning comes down to security and privacy — bad actors can put QR codes in inconspicuous places or send them via text or email, then just sit back and wait for a payday in the form of money, logins, or other sensitive information.
-
New York Times ☛ That QR Code You’re About to Scan Could Be Risky, F.T.C. Warns
Would-be scammers hide dangerous links in the black-and-white jumble of some QR codes, the F.T.C. warned.
-
Federal Trade Commission ☛ Scammers hide harmful links in QR codes to steal your information
There are reports of scammers covering up QR codes on parking meters with a QR code of their own. And some crafty scammers might send you a QR code by text message or email and make up a reason for you to scan it. These are some of the ways they try to con you: [...]
-
Gizmodo ☛ Why the 23andMe Data Breach Is Such a Disaster
Earlier this week, 23andMe admitted that an October hack was dramatically worse than the company initially admitted, affecting 6.9 million people, not the 14,000 it first reported. 23andMe followed up with an early Christmas present for users: a terms of service update that funnels disgruntled users into a mass arbitration process instead of a class-action lawsuit. The stolen data includes full names, genetic information, and more, but despite the sensitivity of the information, some consumers responded with a shrug. As one TikTok user commented on a video about the subject, “What are they going to do, to clone me?”
-
Gizmodo ☛ 23andMe to Hacked Users: We Won't See You in Court
For years, 23andMe’s terms of service had forced users into “binding arbitration.” That means you agree to give up your right to sue the company when you join its platform. Instead, your only option if you have a problem is to appeal to a third party who makes a final, legally binding decision about your complaint. The arbitration process is often friendlier to corporations than it is to individuals. And now, thanks to new details in 23andMe’s terms of service, your rights under the arbitration process are limited in a new way—one that seems tailored to address the company’s recent data breach disaster.