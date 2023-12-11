Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux (TWIL), LINUX Unplugged, and Free Software Security Podcast
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 245: Cinnamon Desktop, KDE Plasma 6, Kali Linux, Hey Hi (AI) Alliance, 23AndMe Hacked & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL (245), there is a new version of the Cinnamon desktop. KDE have announced the first Beta release of Plasma 6. Kali GNU/Linux has their end of the year release out. There is a new organization to further the development of Hey Hi (AI) in an open way.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Uncensored Hey Hi (AI) on GNU/Linux | LINUX Unplugged 540
We test two popular methods to run local language models on your GNU/Linux box. Then, we push the limits to see which language models will toe the line and which won't.
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Josh Bressers: Episode 406 – The security of radio
Josh and Kurt talk about a few security stories about radio. The TETRA:BURST attack on police radios, spoofing GPS for airplanes near Iran, and Fashion Company Apple including cellular radios in the macbooks. The common thread between all these stories is looking at the return on investment for security. Sometimes good enough security is fine, sometimes it’s not worth fixing certain security problems because the risk vs reward doesn’t work out.