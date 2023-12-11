Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ Advent of 2023, Day 10 – Creating Job Spark definition
By uploading a binary file, or libraries in any of the languages (Java / Scala, R, Python), you can run any kind of logic (transformation, cleaning, ingest, ingress, …) to the data that is hosted and server to your lakehouse.
-
Daniel Xu ☛ Pull request review: still files!
It’s been about a year since the core prr features features went in. From my perspective, one surprising thing is that there’s now a small group of dedicated users who not only report bugs, but are also willing to implement new features! Speaking for myself, the only thing better to a maintainer than happy users are happy users who also send high quality PRs.
The following are some of the major features that myself or others have added. And as always, reviews are still files!
-
Thorsten Ball ☛ It's a Negotiation
Based on all the evidence I’ve seen—barely working releases, lianas of duct tape, “what tests?”, “we’ll clean it up later”—here’s what I presume most engineers think must happen when Product and Engineering meet: [...]
-
Python
-
James Bennett ☛ Test your documentation
Suppose you’re writing a Python function and, as you’re supposed to do, you give it a docstring, and you even provide some examples of how the function is supposed to work. Like this: [...]
-
-
Education
-
Adolfo Ochagavía ☛ Someone interviewed me
Curious? I’m cross-posting the whole interview below, so feel free to read ahead! Note that sentences don’t flow as nicely as in a normal blog post, because everything is taken almost verbatim from an informal conversation. However, many people found the contents of the interview interesting, so there is a chance you might as well!
-
Rlang ☛ The 10 most popular R books of 2023
The Big Book of R has a collection of almost 400 free R books and as we round out 2023 it’s the perfect time to look back at which have been the most popular. I track the stats and they’re openly accessible.
-