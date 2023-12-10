today's howtos
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Create A Script For A GNU/Linux Command
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Customizing or disabling system logging in Ubuntu
This guide covers the essentials of customizing and disabling system logging in Ubuntu. Discover how to adjust log levels, create custom log files, and selectively disable logging using the rsyslog service, ensuring an optimal balance between system performance and effective monitoring.
-
Net2 ☛ Virtual host configuration in Apache
You can host multiple websites on a single machine by utilizing Apache virtual hosts. These virtual hosts enable you to define the document root for each site, determining where the website files are stored and served in response to requests.
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Media Queries in HTML Video
It might seem weird to consider less movement in a video, but prefers-reduced-motion can let you offer videos with less flashing or blinking, potentially reducing the chance of seizures in some users, pain in others, and annoyance all around.
-
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 8: How to Draw a Snowflake with SVG
Instead of repeating the same code over and over again we can also create a definition for a shape and reuse it. Here we define a branch of a snowflake and then use it six times with different rotations.
-
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 9: How to Draw a Forest with SVG
Rotation is not the only way we can generate images from simple shapes. In this example, we define a tree shape and then place it at various positions in different sizes to draw a forest.
-
University of Toronto ☛ A possible path to reliable name constraints on internal TLS CAs
Some software will accept name constraints on root CA certificates, so you create your root certificate with them. Some software will only accept name constraints on intermediate CA certificates, so then you create an intermediate certificate with the same constraints as your root certificate; it should also have the same validity period as your root certificate (or as long a validity period as you expect to need your CA for). At this point, you throw away the CA root certificate's private key, so no one can make any more intermediate certificates. This insures an attacker can't create a new intermediate certificate without name constraints and then issue certificates from it that will be accepted by older Chrome versions and other things that ignore root CA name constraints.
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ What the slot?
Web Components offer nifty features for creating components using JavaScript, CSS, and HTML. They have been available in all major web browsers since 2017. That’s long enough to start using them in production.
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ The hidden depths of the input element
The <input> element is responsible for everything from text input, through checkboxes and radio buttons, to a button that resets all other elements in the form. I want to look beyond the various types that the can embody, to the attributes you may not know about. Attributes that tweak the behaviour of the to make it more usable, more accessible, and more applicable to various situations. Let's dig in.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Git on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Git on openSUSE. Git, a distributed version control system, has become an indispensable tool for developers worldwide. It allows multiple people to work on the same project simultaneously, keeping track of all changes and enabling easy collaboration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WinSCP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WinSCP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. WinSCP, a popular FTP client, is a Windows-based application used to transfer data between machines. It offers FTP and SFTP approaches for file transfer.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LunarVim on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LunarVim on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. LunarVim is an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) layer for Neovim, a hyperextensible Vim-based text editor.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Portainer on Debian 12. Portainer is a lightweight, open-source tool for managing Docker environments. It provides a user-friendly interface that simplifies the complexities of Docker, making it accessible to developers, system administrators, and those new to containerization.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on openSUSE. Python, a programming language celebrated for its simplicity and readability, has become a cornerstone in the world of technology.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install R Lang on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
R Programming Language is a robust open-source tool for data analysis, statistics, and graphics. R has garnered immense popularity among data scientists, statisticians, and researchers worldwide with its user-friendly syntax.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Skype on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 [Ed: Microsoft malware that spied on all conversations; use Jami instead]
Skype, developed by Microsoft, is a renowned communication platform that facilitates global connectivity through various channels like voice and video calls, instant messaging, and file sharing.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
For those seeking a comprehensive office suite on their Ubuntu system, learning how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Focal Fossa is essential. LibreOffice, a powerful open-source office suite, stands out for its versatility and compatibility.
-
Linux Capable ☛ Create a Python Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Creating a Python virtual environment is an essential skill for developers working with Python on Ubuntu systems. This guide focuses on demonstrating how to create a Python virtual environment on Ubuntu versions 22.04 and 20.04.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MariaDB 11.x or 10.x on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
MariaDB, a fork of the widely-used MySQL, stands out as a robust and versatile open-source relational database management system.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache Subversion on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Developers who want to install Apache Subversion on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or the older Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa should understand its key features and benefits. Apache Subversion, or SVN, efficiently manages and tracks software project changes.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GitLab on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
GitLab is a comprehensive DevOps platform offering various tools and features tailored for software development teams.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install EPEL on Rocky GNU/Linux EL9 or EL8
This guide will demonstrate how to install EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) on Rocky Linux, specifically tailored for versions 9 and 8. EPEL is a repository designed for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) and its derivatives, like Rocky Linux, offering a collection of additional packages that enhance the functionality of your system.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Increase DNF Speed on Rocky GNU/Linux EL9 or EL8
This guide will demonstrate how to increase DNF (Dandified YUM) speed on Rocky Linux, specifically for versions 9 and 8. Optimizing the DNF speed is essential for a more efficient system management experience.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Remove Packages From Ubuntu via Command Line
This guide will demonstrate the process of how to remove packages from Ubuntu via the Command Line, providing a straightforward method for maintaining a clean and efficient system. Ubuntu, a popular GNU/Linux distribution, is known for its user-friendly interface and robust command-line utilities.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Update Packages via Ubuntu Command Line
In the dynamic world of software management, staying updated with the latest package versions is a key practice for maintaining system security and performance.
-
Linux Capable ☛ Create and Add New Users to Sudoers on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to create and add new users to the sudoers list on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, a vital process for managing user privileges. Ubuntu, a widely used GNU/Linux distribution, offers a secure and efficient platform for various computing needs.
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Resolve Error: Apache Shutdown Unexpectedly
Encountering an “Apache shutdown unexpectedly” error can be frustrating, especially when you’re working on crucial web development tasks. This error is common in environments like XAMPP and can arise due to several reasons.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Cloudpanel on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Cloudpanel on Ubuntu 22.04.
Cloudpanel is a free server control panel that allows you to build and manage multiple sites such as : Wordpress sites, PHP sites, NodeJS sites, Python applications and Static sites.