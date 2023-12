Cubemap 1.5.0 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2023



I've released version 1.5.0 of Cubemap, my scalable video reflector. This was a long time coming, and I've mostly been lazy about getting the actual release out. :-) There are some fairly big features this time, reflecting further the fact that my primary way of creating video isn't VLC anymore (which was Cubemap's original proposal; a better reflector for VLC). It's on its way up into Debian unstable, but you can also get it from git and just build.

Read on