Games: Proton Experimental and Must-Play Metroidvanias Bundle
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental brings HDR to Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Injustice 2
Valve put up a brand new release of Proton Experimental for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux, which brings a sprinkle more HDR and some great bug fixes. This latest update was released on December 8th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble brings back popular bundles for a limited time like Must-Play Metroidvanias
For a very limited time on each, Humble Bundle are bringing back various popular bundles over the festive period starting with the Must-Play Metroidvanias Bundle. A new bundle should go up daily, and each only seems to last 48 hours so don't sit on the fence if you want it.