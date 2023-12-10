Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Ship with Optional Wayland Session, Improved Installer

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 10, 2023



With six months away from the final release in late April 2024, Lubuntu 24.04 LTS already looks to be an exciting release for fans of the lightweight LXQt desktop environment. I said it before and I’ll say it again, 2024 is the year of the Wayland desktop, and Lubuntu 24.04 LTS will not disappoint its users.

While the Lubuntu team plans to support the Xorg session until 2026 to aid users with older GPUs, the upcoming Lubuntu 24.04 LTS release will offer users an optional Wayland session alongside the default Xorg one. However, the tables will be turned next year with the Lubuntu 24.10 release, which will be shipping with Wayland by default.

