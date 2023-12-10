Audiocasts/Shows: FLOPS and Threads, Linux in the Ham Shack
PR Web ☛ CIQ Launches 'FLOPS and Threads,' the Podcast Focused on Computing, Cloud, Software, Linux and Open Source
CIQ, the company building the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises running performance-intensive workloads atop Rocky Linux, has launched a podcast called FLOPS and Threads to unravel the intricacies of enterprise software infrastructure—from Enterprise Linux to HPC, cloud, automation and containers. Episodes feature experts from CIQ, open source communities, and other organizations in the industry.
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #525: GNU/Linux Show Player Deep Dive
Hello and welcome to Episode 525 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts take an in-depth look at the GNU/Linux Show Player application. The application is …