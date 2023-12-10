Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: FESCo election: Interview with Jonathan Wright
This is a part of the Elections Interviews series. Voting is open to all Fedora contributors. The voting period starts on Friday, 8 December and closes promptly at 23:59:59 UTC on Thursday, 21 December.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 49 2023
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contain updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.1.27RC1, 8.2.14RC1 and 8.3.1RC3
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.1RC3 are available
- in the remi-php83-test repository for Enterprise GNU/Linux 7
Jiri Eischmann: Vivaldi Is Available on Flathub
The Vivaldi browser is now available on Flathub. It’s been available for 2 weeks now actually, but I didn’t find time to blog about it until today.
When Jon. S. von Tetzchner, the CEO of Vivaldi, asked users for feedback on Mastodon, I replied that it’d be great to have Vivaldi available as a flatpak on Flathub. And he replied that he’d ask the engineering team to look into it since they had also seen a strong demand for Flatpak support among their GNU/Linux users on their forums.>
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.14RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.27RC1 are available