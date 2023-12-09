Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More

One thing we did not have ready at Raspberry Pi 5 launch was a specification for how to build peripherals that attach to the 16-way PCIe connector. The interaction of PCIe peripherals with Raspberry Pi power states and firmware required detailed consideration, and we wanted to make sure we had done extensive testing of our own prototype product to make sure everything was working as expected.

Today, we’re releasing the first revision of that specification. Our own M.2 M Key HAT+ is in the final stage of prototyping, and will be launched early next year.