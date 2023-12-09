Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
[Repeat] Arduino ☛ Three September debuts on Project Hub, three top picks!
The Project Hub is where Arduino users share their achievements to inspire, help others, and maybe show off a little. With thousands of projects already uploaded, in categories that run the gamut from “flying things” to “smart lighting,” we are proud to celebrate this community-boosting initiative by selecting three highlights every month for a special mention and gift card to spend on our Store.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino Portenta X8 achieves EU’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance
Foundries.io, in collaboration with Arduino, has integrated its security software into the Portenta X8, making it the first system-on-module (SoM) to achieve CRA Compliance with the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Last year, we covered the Portenta X8, Arduino’s first board with an Arm processor running GNU/Linux with expansion capabilities with add-ons such as the Portenta HAT Carrier Board, and you’ll find more details about the hardware in those posts. This new EU’s CRA specifies minimum security for all IoT devices in Europe from 2025.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Valiant Turtle: Retro Restoration Part 2
Unfortunately the second a screw was put in, the crack immediately reopened and the screw still wouldn’t bite. Then I had another idea. What if I could 3D print a small ring to slip over the end of the post to hold it together? Then the screw should bite. I opened Tinkercad and designed it.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Double standards
One thing we did not have ready at Raspberry Pi 5 launch was a specification for how to build peripherals that attach to the 16-way PCIe connector. The interaction of PCIe peripherals with Raspberry Pi power states and firmware required detailed consideration, and we wanted to make sure we had done extensive testing of our own prototype product to make sure everything was working as expected.
Today, we’re releasing the first revision of that specification. Our own M.2 M Key HAT+ is in the final stage of prototyping, and will be launched early next year.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi HAT+ Specification
A board can only be called a HAT+ if it follows these minimum requirements: [...]
Raspberry Pi ☛ CUBOTino, the Rubik’s Cube solving robot
Servo motors flip the Rubik’s Cube around inside the 3D printed enclosure, and a Raspberry Pi Camera takes a status reading to see what position all the coloured squares are in. Raspberry Pi Zero 2W uses OpenCV to analyse the images, then runs Cube Explorer to solve the puzzle.
Arduino ☛ UNO R4 Stars: Meet Michael Cheich
In his full review of the Arduino UNO R4 Minima, Cheich also pointed out how he appreciates both what has been improved in the new revision and what has been kept the same: while packed with new exciting features, in his eyes the R4 is still perfect for beginners. And clearly “Arduino has thought hard about the hardware compatibility between the R4 and its predecessor, the R3.” So, no matter where you are on your learning journey, head to his Programming Electronics Academy for a booster of knowledge and confidence!
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #454 - Merry Christmas! Your gift is Dark Mode
Also featuring a Rubik’s Cube-solving robot and an interview with a most excellent maker