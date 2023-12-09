Linux Blamed for Everything (Even Unpatched Systems, Years-Old CVEs))

Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, has discovered a new Linux Remote Access Trojan (RAT) that has been leveraged by cybercriminals looking to stealthily maintain access to the networks of targeted companies, which were exclusively based in Thailand. This Trojan, which has been named Krasue by Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence unit as a nod to the Thai name of a nocturnal native spirit known throughout Southeast Asian folklore, has been active since at least 2021, although remained under the radar for a significant period of time. At this stage, Group-IB researchers can confirm that Krasue was used against telecommunications companies in Thailand, although it has likely been part of attacks against organizations in other verticals.