Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices

Maxlab’s Tokay Lite is an OHSWA-certified Hey Hi (AI) camera based on ESP32-S3 WiFI and Bluetooth SoC that can be used for computer vision (e.g. facial recognition & detection) and robotics applications without the need to know programming languages since a web interface is used for configuration. The WiFi and Bluetooth Hey Hi (AI) camera also features night vision with four IR LEDs, an IR cut filter, light and PIR motion sensors, a 20-pin expansion connector with SPI and UART, support for an external RTC, and can take power from USB-C or a LiPo battery.