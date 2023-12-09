Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices
How we made our fairest battery yet for the Fairphone 5
We are very proud that with the Fairphone 5, we have also launched our fairest battery yet. Possibly even the fairest smartphone battery on the market – at least based on the information that is publicly available. Batteries are a crucial part of the global transition to renewable energy.
The Fairphone 5 scores a perfect 10 on iFixit
We are super stoked to announce that the Fairphone 5 has received a 10/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale – the highest possible score!
CNX Software ☛ Tokay Lite – A battery-powered no-code Hey Hi (AI) camera based on ESP32-S3 WiSoC (Crowdfunding)
Maxlab’s Tokay Lite is an OHSWA-certified Hey Hi (AI) camera based on ESP32-S3 WiFI and Bluetooth SoC that can be used for computer vision (e.g. facial recognition & detection) and robotics applications without the need to know programming languages since a web interface is used for configuration. The WiFi and Bluetooth Hey Hi (AI) camera also features night vision with four IR LEDs, an IR cut filter, light and PIR motion sensors, a 20-pin expansion connector with SPI and UART, support for an external RTC, and can take power from USB-C or a LiPo battery.
Arduino ☛ Three September debuts on Project Hub, three top picks!
The Project Hub is where Arduino users share their achievements to inspire, help others, and maybe show off a little. With thousands of projects already uploaded, in categories that run the gamut from “flying things” to “smart lighting,” we are proud to celebrate this community-boosting initiative by selecting three highlights every month [...]
CNX Software ☛ NORVI ESP-HMI-5C ESP32-based HMI features a 5-inch resistive touchscreen display
NORVI ESP32-based human-machine interface (HMI) solution features a 5-inch LCD with a resistive touchscreen driven by an ESP32-S3 wireless module and support for the LVGL library. NORVI previously brought us some headless ENET industrial controllers including some with Ethernet beside the WiFi connectivity built into the ESP32 microcontroller, but the NORVI HMI device is the first product from the company with a proper display suitable for HMI applications.