today's howtos and technical posts

In the fast-paced world of web development, it's easy to get caught up in the latest frameworks, libraries and cutting-edge technologies. But sometimes, the most impactful improvements come from revisiting the fundamentals.

In this blog post, I'll guide you through five HTML attributes that not only improve accessibility but also enhance the overall user experience. Whether you are an experienced developer or just starting, let's explore the potential of these elements to create a more inclusive web experience.