today's howtos and technical posts
-
[Repeat] APNIC ☛ Using timestamps inside RPKI objects to optimize RRDP-RSYNC transport switchovers
RPKI data can be transported in two ways — an HTTPS-based distribution protocol called RRDP, and via RSYNC. Each transportation mode has unique advantages and downsides, with RSYNC serving as the backup for RRDP. In this article, I’ll explain an idea and provide pointers to running code, on how to optimize the RRDP-RSYNC failover process. This proposed optimization helps reduce bandwidth and CPU cycles consumed for both the server and the client.
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Back to Basics: 5 HTML attributes for improved accessibility and user experience
In the fast-paced world of web development, it's easy to get caught up in the latest frameworks, libraries and cutting-edge technologies. But sometimes, the most impactful improvements come from revisiting the fundamentals.
In this blog post, I'll guide you through five HTML attributes that not only improve accessibility but also enhance the overall user experience. Whether you are an experienced developer or just starting, let's explore the potential of these elements to create a more inclusive web experience.
-
Chris Coyier ☛ HTML & CSS for a One-Time Password Input
Well I came across an article by Phuoc Nguyen about them called Build an OTP input field. I’d say all-in-all, Phuoc did a good job. The design and user experience was considered, like using the arrow keys to move between the inputs and handling “paste”. I’d say accessibility too but I feel like this is complicated enough of an interaction I can’t personally vouch for that.
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Adopting a very simple Wiki
w2wiki description was clear: "A web-based, wiki-like notepad that you host yourself." Clearly ticked a lot of boxes, so I decided to give it a go.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Turn Your Favorite Websites Into Desktop Apps Using Linux Mint’s Webapp Manager
This detailed guide will help you understand what a Webapp is, its advantages, difference between the traditional apps and webapps, and finally how to easily install webapps using Webapp Manager tool on your Linux computer.