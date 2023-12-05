Windows TCO

“We have seen no access to operational systems at these water facilities, nor have we seen any impact to the provision of safe drinking water to the targeted populations,” Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters Monday.

Goldstein did not provide exact figures on the impacted water facilities, but an alert from CISA, the FBI, the National Security Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Israel National Cyber Directorate noted “continued malicious cyber activity.” A government official said last Thursday that the number of affected facilities was less than 10, and so far only a municipal water facility in Aliquippa, Pa., has been identified as a victim.