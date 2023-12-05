Games: Songs of Conquest, JRPGs Bundle and Uplifting Adventures Bundle, Lots More
Songs of Conquest working on improved Steam Deck / Gamepad support
Songs of Conquest is an impressive Early Access turn-based strategy adventure game and it has a new Beta available you may want to test on Steam Deck or with a gamepad.
Get a bunch of JRPGs and Uplifting Adventures in these game bundles
Some more games to start your week? Okay then! Here's two newer selections from Humble Bundle. As usual I'll give you the Steam Deck and Desktop Linux compatibility for their JRPGs Bundle and Uplifting Adventures Bundle.
EA opens up more patents for increasing Accessibility in gaming
EA (Electronic Arts) have added a few more patents to their Patent Pledge for Increasing Accessibility to help game developers. The idea is that game developers are free to use ideas they've patented, without fear of EA coming after them.
Adventure Mode for Dwarf Fortress arrives April 2024
Kitfox and Bay 12 Games have revealed that the new Adventure Mode for Dwarf Fortress (Steam) will arrive in April 2024 with a new trailer.
Sons Of The Forest adds FSR 2.0 and better settings for Steam Deck
Sons Of The Forest is one game that was sadly a little too much for the Steam Deck to handle at the release, but now it seems it should run a fair bit better.
ControllerImage provides easy on-screen prompts for game developers
Developer and game porter Ryan "Icculus" Gordon has created a new library named ControllerImage for game developers, with an aim to help showing on-screen controller prompts
Check out the demo for Snacktorio, a factory-cooking sim where you feed monsters
Snacktorio from APICO developer TNgineers now has a demo available, and it's quite a fun game that blends factory building, cooking and exploration together. With a demo now available, you can try it out and it has Native Linux support built with LÖVE.