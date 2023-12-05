Microsoft in Africa: From Over 97% to Just 17%
THE growth of GNU/Linux in Africa (over 6% in Nigeria, the most populous nation there, and over 4% in Kenya) is something that the corporate (aka "mainstream") media won't talk about it. In fact, all it seems to talk about these days is "Smart" and other meaningless fluff, including "Clown Computing" and LLMs (chatbots) being wrongly described as "artificial intelligence" (LLMs are neither). Microsoft keeps moving the goalposts and the media shifts focus based on what advertisers want. Remember to keep your eyes on the ball, not some spectacles like buzzwords and fashionable razzle-dazzle du jour. █