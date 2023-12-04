Qemu, Graphics, and Kernels
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: Bootable Assembly word game: FLORDLE
Size of download is 2.5k bytes.
Graphics Stack
Ruben Schade ☛ Retrocomputer FPGAs, featuring Wouter of Brain Baking
You can tell from my tone that I was frustrated with people saying the tech doesn’t result in an authentic experience. I get the philosophical position that you’re introducing a far more powerful CPU to render HDMI graphics for your 6502-based machine, but who cares?
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ FPGAs And The Renaissance Of Retro Hardware
An FPGA or Field Programmable Gate Array is a chip that can be “programmed in the field”—unlike a typical ASIC or Application-Specific Integrated Circuit chip that is engineered to do only one thing. This means that if you get your hands on an FPGA board, you can flash the chip on it to act like a Game Boy. Or a Mega Drive. Or a Commodore 64. Or anything else you can possibly think of, within the limits of that particular board.
Kernel Space
University of Toronto ☛ Why Unix kernels have grown caches for directory entries ('name caches')
An interesting feature of modern Unix kernels is that they generally know the names of things like current directories and open files. Traditionally the only thing Unix knew about open files, current directories, active memory mapped files, and so on was their inode (as an in-kernel data structure, including pointers to the inode's mount point and so on). However, some time back various Unixes added in kernel caches of directory entry names and associated data (in Linux these are dentries and the dcache; in FreeBSD there is the name cache). Once a Unix kernel had such a general cache, it could pin all of the entries for active file and directory objects and so generally be able to supply their names, either for system monitoring purposes (such as Linux's /proc//fd subdirectory) or so they could support a system call to return the name of the current directory if it had one.
