Qemu, Graphics, and Kernels

An interesting feature of modern Unix kernels is that they generally know the names of things like current directories and open files. Traditionally the only thing Unix knew about open files, current directories, active memory mapped files, and so on was their inode (as an in-kernel data structure, including pointers to the inode's mount point and so on). However, some time back various Unixes added in kernel caches of directory entry names and associated data (in Linux these are dentries and the dcache; in FreeBSD there is the name cache). Once a Unix kernel had such a general cache, it could pin all of the entries for active file and directory objects and so generally be able to supply their names, either for system monitoring purposes (such as Linux's /proc//fd subdirectory) or so they could support a system call to return the name of the current directory if it had one.