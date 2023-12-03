The EU’s Cyber Resilience Act, Security Incidents, and Windows TCO

Yesterday, the European Commission, Council and Parliament announced that they had reached an agreement on the text of the Cyber Resilience Act (“CRA”). As a result, the CRA now looks set to finish its journey through the EU legislative process early next year. As we explained in our prior post about the Commission proposal (here), the CRA will introduce new cybersecurity obligations for a range of digital products sold in Europe. We’ll provide a more detailed summary of the agreed text once it is finalized and published but in this post we set out a brief summary of key provisions. In terms of timing, the CRA will come into force over a phased transition period starting in late 2025.

[...]

The CRA will impose a range of obligations for manufacturers and importers of “products with digital elements” (“PDEs”) – a category which is defined broadly to that include both hardware and software products. The final text has not yet been published, but based on the draft text circulated before the agreement and related reporting, the obligations are set to include: [...]

[...]

Although the CRA applies broadly to PDEs, it is focused particularly on certain “Important” or “Critical” PDEs. The final list of PDEs in these categories has not yet published, but it is likely to include items covering both software (such as antivirus software and VPNs), and connected devices such as “smart home” devices, connected toys, and wearables. As with most recent European technology regulation, the CRA will come with the threat of high penalties for non-compliance – up to €15 million or 2.5% of global turnover.