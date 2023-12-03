Kernel Space/Linux News
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 244: PipeWire 1.0, Red Bait Dropping Xorg, openSUSE, Nextcloud & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL (244), Red Bait has announced that Xorg is no more for RHEL. PipeWire 1.0 has been released to the world. Nextcloud has revealed they are joining forces with Roundcube to improve the Webmail option of Nextcloud. openSUSE is currently running a contest to change some logos for various projects.
The New Stack ☛ Baserow: A No Code, Open Source Alternative to Airtable
The other day, I was looking to install Airtable on Linux, a hybrid database/spreadsheet service great for quickly building applications.
Davidlohr Bueso: LPC 2023: CXL Microconference
The Compute Express Link (CXL) microconference was held, for a second straight time, at this year's GNU/Linux Plumbers Conference. The goals for the track were to openly discuss current on-going development efforts around the core driver, as well as experimental memory management topics which lead to accommodating kernel infrastructure for new technology and use cases.