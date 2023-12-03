Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, OpenMV, and Orange Pi

Following the success of the OpenMV Cam H7 and the original OpenMV VGA Camera, OpenMV recently launched the OpenMV CAM RT1062 powered by NXP’s RT1060 processor. This new camera module integrates a range of features, including a high-speed USB-C (480Mbps) interface, an accelerometer, and a LiPo connector for portability. Similar to its predecessor, this camera module also features a removable camera system, and it is built around the OV5640 image sensor which is more powerful in terms of resolution and versatility.