Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, OpenMV, and Orange Pi
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ NVMe Base for Raspberry Pi 5 with M-Key NVMe SSD Support
Pimoroni has just revealed a PCIe extension board tailored specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. This sleek accessory not only enhances the Raspberry Pi 5’s storage capacity and performance but also opens the door to a wide range of applications.
-
CNX Software ☛ OpenMV CAM RT1062 camera for machine vision is programmable with MicroPython
Following the success of the OpenMV Cam H7 and the original OpenMV VGA Camera, OpenMV recently launched the OpenMV CAM RT1062 powered by NXP’s RT1060 processor. This new camera module integrates a range of features, including a high-speed USB-C (480Mbps) interface, an accelerometer, and a LiPo connector for portability. Similar to its predecessor, this camera module also features a removable camera system, and it is built around the OV5640 image sensor which is more powerful in terms of resolution and versatility.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Orange Pi teams up with Huawei to create a SBC for Hey Hi (AI) development — Huawei Ascend chip delivers 8/20 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance
Orange Pi has revealed the company’s latest Orange Pi AIpro SBC, developed jointly with Huawei.