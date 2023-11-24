today's howtos
-
10 must-know Bash commands for GNU/Linux users
The GNU/Linux terminal is one of the most powerful tools on your computer, offering direct access to the operating system in ways that nothing else can. While it may look like an underwhelming text editor, it's essential for any GNU/Linux user to know these top 10 terminal commands.
-
Andrew Cater: 20231123 - UEFI install on a Raspberry Pi 4 - step by step instructions to a modified d-i
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use Email within Emacs
Emacs is a powerful application. It allows you to integrate various parts of your daily workflow into a single cohesive utility. You can also use it to manage your emails. Here we show you how you can integrate your email inbox in Emacs and how to properly link Emacs to Gmail in order to send and receive email directly from it.
-
Medevel ☛ Running CouchDB with Docker and Docker-Compose
CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database that focuses on ease of use and scalability.
-
Medevel ☛ Install Baserow in No Time With Docker
Baserow is an open-source online database tool that allows users to create and manage databases without any programming knowledge. It provides a user-friendly interface for creating tables, defining fields, and managing data.
-
Medevel ☛ Docker Recipe: Running MySQL and PHPMyAdmin
In the following Docker-Compose Snippet you can install and run MySQL, and PHPMyAdmin in few mins. Just make sure to have Docker and Docker-compose installed.
-
Upgrade a PostgreSQL container to a new major version
PostgreSQL is a capable and mature database, which comes in a major or minor version number (e.g. 16.0). Minor releases never change the internal storage, so the database always remains compatible with earlier and later minor releases.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Abort load NVIDIA SFS if GPU missing
Federico posted that loads an NVIDIA SFS with Easy booted on a USB-stick on one computer, but when boot on another computer that does not have NVIDIA GPU, openGL is broken:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=104137#p104137
I posted recently that an NVIDIA SFS is now provided for Easy, installable via SFSget: [...]