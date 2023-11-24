Debian: Debcamp, PostgreSQL, Freexian, and Discontinuing rsync service on archive.debian.org
Andrew Cater: Arm Cambridge - mini-Debcamp 23 November 2023
At Arm for two days before the mini-Debconf this weekend.
First time at Arm for a few years: huge new buildings, shiny lecture theatre.
Arm have made us very welcome. A superb buffet lunch and unlimited coffee plus soft drinks - I think they know what Debian folk are like.
Not enough power blocks laid out at the beginning - only one per table - but we soon fixed that 😀
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL on s390x on Debian and Ubuntu
Debian has a long history of supporting diverse machine architectures, but the number of architectures supported on apt.postgresql.org, the repository for PostgreSQL on Debian and Ubuntu, has only been growing slowly. So far, this has been amd64 (Intel/AMD x86_64), ppc64el (IBM POWER), and arm64 (Arm aarch64). The old i386 (Intel 32-bit x86) port is still there, but only for the oldest release (and Debian unstable).
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: Preparing for Python 3.12, /usr-merge updates, invalid PEP-440 versions, and more! (by Utkarsh Gupta)
Stefano ran into a test-suite failure in a new Debian package (python-truststore), caused by Debian’s patch to urllib3 from a decade ago, making it enable TLS verification by default (remember those days!). Some analysis confirmed that this patch isn’t useful any more, and could be removed.
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Discontinuing rsync service on archive.debian.org
The proposed and previously announced changes to the rsync service have become effective with archive.debian.org hostname now being discontinued.
The worldwide Debian mirrors network has served archive.debian.org via both HTTP and rsync. As part of improving the reliability of the service for users, the Debian mirrors team is separating the access methods to different host names:
http://archive.debian.org/ will remain the entry point for HTTP clients such as APT