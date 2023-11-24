PHP versions 8.3.0, 8.1.26 and 8.2.13 for RHEL and Similar
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.1.26 and 8.2.13
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.13 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php82 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.26 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php81 repository for EL 7.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.3.0 is released!
RC6 was GOLD, so version 8.3.0 GA is just released, at planned date.
A great thanks to Eric Mann, Jakub Zelenka, and Pierrick Charron our Release Managers, to all developers who have contributed to this new long awaiting version of PHP, and thanks to all testers of the RC versions who have allowed us to deliver a good quality version.