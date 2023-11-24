Windows TCO: The Latest Cautionary Tales
-
[Repeat] Security Week ☛ Kansas Officials Blame 5-Week Disruption of Court System on ‘Sophisticated [sic] Foreign Cyberattack’
In the weeks since the Kansas attack, access to court records has only partially been restored. A public access service center with 10 computer terminals is operating at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.
-
The Register UK ☛ BlackCat claims it is behind Fidelity National Financial ransomware shakedown
Fortune 500 insurance biz Fidelity National Financial (FNF) has confirmed that it has fallen victim to a "cybersecurity incident."
The announcement came in the form of an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, saying it had been forced to shut down a number of systems, disrupting various areas of the business.
-
The Register UK ☛ Industry piles in on North Korea for sustained rampage on software supply chains
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said they put out the advisory to raise awareness of the serious and growing threat targeting governments, financial institutions, and defense industry companies across the world.
-
The Register UK ☛ New Relic warns customers it's experienced a cyber … something
The Register is uncertain how to enumerate the extent to which New Relic values its community, given the paucity of information offered about the incident.