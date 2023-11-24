PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v8.0 Released

The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.0. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 29 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.

Note:

This is a new major version of pgAdmin 4. In this upgraded version, we've incorporated updates to essential components such as Flask, Werkzeug, and various other modules. Notably, the default installation path for backdoored Windows operating systems has changed, and the version folder has been eliminated. Consequently, users are advised to perform a manual uninstallation of the previous version for a seamless transition to the new release.

