Openwashing, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 534: Narrow Waisted Internet
Migrating from an Old GNU/Linux Server to a New FreeBSD Machine, The Internet Was Designed With a Narrow Waist, The Worst New Guys In History, FreeBSD Jails vs. Docker: A Comparison, Oracle Developer Studio 12.6 on Illumos
Best 6 Free and Open Source Veterinary Management Software
The advent of smart computational software brought a lot of relief to workers in different walks of life especially to those in business.
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.5 (Desktop)
Tor Browser 13.0.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.
Olimex ☛ Mark your agenda! TuxCon 2024 the open source hardware and software event in Plovdiv is on May 11-12th
TuxCon is an annual event about free and open source software and hardware. The entrance is free for all visitors. TuxCon is a community event and it is organized by volunteers.
TechTarget ☛ 6 common problems with open source code integration
Open source provides its fair share of benefits for businesses that put it to use. However, don't ignore these six hazards that development teams may face along the way.
Programming/Development
Julia Evans ☛ git branches: intuition & reality
https://jvns.ca/blog/2023/11/23/branches-intuition-reality/ So in this post I want to briefly talk about
an intuitive mental model I think many people have
how git actually represents branches internally (“branches are a pointer to a commit” etc)
how the “intuitive model” and the real way it works are actually pretty closely related
some limits of the intuitive model and why it might cause problems
TechTarget ☛ 6 green coding best practices and how to get started
Software developers can support sustainability efforts via a range of green coding tactics. These best practices range from shrinking artifacts to maximizing efficiency.
Linux Foundation
TechTarget ☛ Key takeaways from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023 [Ed: Linux Foundation's paid-for puff pieces (corporate, not community)]
Over 14,000 attendees took in KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023 from Chicago and saw major announcements across the board in observability, sustainability and more.
Red Hat / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Quantifying performance of Red Hat OpenShift for Machine Learning (ML) Training on Superimicro A+ Servers with MLPerf Training v3.1
In this blog we provide the performance numbers of our recent submission to MLPerf v3.1 training.
Red Hat Official ☛ Using Podman on RHEL for Real Time
If you're using or looking into an RTOS for a project that demands deterministic results, where there is an absolute limit on response time, you might find some vendors of hard RTOS to be expensive. Hard RTOS is used in avionics, nuclear control systems, and some defense applications. Alternatively, a soft RTOS fulfills a requirement to respond deterministically, with the quickest responses tied directly to the level of tuning performed with hardware and software.
