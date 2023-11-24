Proxmox VE 8.1 Introduces Secure Boot Compatibility
Proxmox VE (Virtual Environment) is an open-source virtualization platform for managing virtual machines and containers. It provides a comprehensive solution for both virtualized data centers and cloud infrastructure.
Built on top of Debian, it integrates key technologies such as kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) for virtual machines and Linux containers (LXC) for lightweight container-based virtualization.
Five months after the release of the previous 8.0 version, Proxmox 8.1 is here, so let’s see what’s new.
We're very excited to announce the release 8.1 of Proxmox Virtual Environment! It's based on Debian 12.2 "Bookworm" but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.5, QEMU 8.1.2, and OpenZFS 2.2.0 ((with stable fixes backported)
Here is a selection of the highlights of Proxmox VE 8.1
- Debian 12.2 (“Bookworm”), but uses a newer Linux kernel 6.5 as stable default
- latest versions of QEMU 8.1.2 and ZFS 2.2.0 including the most important bugfixes from 2.2.1 already
- Software-defined Networking (SDN)
- Secure Boot
- New flexible notification system with matcher-based approach
- Ceph Server: Ceph Reef 18.2.0 is default, and Ceph Quincy 17.2.7 comes with continued support.
- Countless GUI and API improvements.
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.