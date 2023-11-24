Proxmox VE 8.1 Introduces Secure Boot Compatibility

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023,

updated Nov 25, 2023



Proxmox VE (Virtual Environment) is an open-source virtualization platform for managing virtual machines and containers. It provides a comprehensive solution for both virtualized data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Built on top of Debian, it integrates key technologies such as kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) for virtual machines and Linux containers (LXC) for lightweight container-based virtualization.

Five months after the release of the previous 8.0 version, Proxmox 8.1 is here, so let’s see what’s new.

Update (by Roy)

The original: