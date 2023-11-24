Games: Doom Infinite, Dominatrix, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out Doom Infinite, a Doom-based FPS roguelike mod for GZDoom
Tired of GZDoom mods for DOOM II just adding some maps or some gore? Be sure to take a look at Doom Infinite, which turns it into a FPS roguelike. I've been testing it out myself since it was emailed in (thanks Tate), and love the idea of it! Currently not finished and what you get is only a demo of things to come, as they continue working on it but it's really promising if you love your retro shooters with a bit of extra spice.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dominatrix is a fresh updated port of Ritual Entertainment's SiN
Remember SiN? The classic shooter from Ritual Entertainment released in 1998? Well there's a new updated port of it for modern systems. Developer Rohit emailed about it to mention the release on itch.io and their CoHost blog about the work involved that's worth a read.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Play on the Go Winter Edition Bundle has some Steam Deck goodies
Got a new Steam Deck OLED? Took a punt on the cheaper Steam Deck LCD? Or just need some more games? Got you covered with the Fanatical Play on the Go Winter Edition Bundle. This is a build your own bundle deal with 3 for £4.99, 5 for £6.99 or 8 for £9.99.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out BoohaBlox Arcade, a free Puzzle League / Tetris Attack like game
Enjoy playing games like Puzzle League or Tetris Attack? Check out BoohaBlox Arcade, a recent free release from developer Fully Bugged.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hilariously British point & click adventure Heir of the Dog gets a demo
British humour, there's nothing like it, no you won't change my mind on that. Go and play the demo of Heir of the Dog right now. An upcoming release from Tall Story Games who previously made Lucy Dreaming and Hair of the Dog.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hunt: Showdown anti-cheat now fixed for Steam Deck / Linux
After being left broken for about a week, Crytek have now fixed up their Easy Anti-Cheat for Hunt: Showdown to work on Steam Deck / Linux again.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Diablo IV free to play on Steam until Tuesday
Here's a chance for you to see if you actually want to buy Diablo IV. Not only is it 40% off on Steam and works great on Steam Deck and desktop Linux with Proton but it's also temporarily free to play.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.5.7 released, plus Steam Deck Client update and Power LED changes coming
Three bits of Steam Deck news for you this morning with multiple updates coming in including a SteamOS update, a Steam Deck Client update and info about some LED changes coming.