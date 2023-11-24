Games: Doom Infinite, Dominatrix, and More

Tired of GZDoom mods for DOOM II just adding some maps or some gore? Be sure to take a look at Doom Infinite, which turns it into a FPS roguelike. I've been testing it out myself since it was emailed in (thanks Tate), and love the idea of it! Currently not finished and what you get is only a demo of things to come, as they continue working on it but it's really promising if you love your retro shooters with a bit of extra spice.