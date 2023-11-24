GNOME Shell 45.1 Update Arrives in Ubuntu 23.10

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023



As the first point release issued to GNOME Shell since the GNOME 45 release in September, the update ships with an miscellaneous assortment of bug fixes, code cleanups, and crash remedies.

Specific fixes mentioned in the official upstream changelog include...

The calendar pop fix addresses the following quirk, where if you click on a date in the bottom row the entire applet contracts. Weirdly, this doesn’t happen if you click on a date that’s not in the final row first...

