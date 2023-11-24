Open Hardware: The watch project and Raspberry Pi projects
James Stanley ☛ The watch project
My quest at the moment is to try to make a mechanical watch. Specifically I want to make the movement. I'm not interested in buying a bunch of parts and assembling a watch. I'm also not interested in cloning a standard movement, I have my own design in mind.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Confetti Bot | The MagPi #136
If you’re going to celebrate, then you should do so in style. So what better way than sending a stream of confetti flying through the air at a press of a button? That’s the premise behind the Confetti Bot, a small cannon that shoots small pieces of coloured paper (biodegradable, of course) skywards with a decent amount of power. With a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ at its heart, it’s a relatively inexpensive way to get a party started.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Coolest Projects is back in 2024
Key dates for the Coolest Projects 2024 online showcase and livestream celebration for all young creators around the world, and for events in the UK and Ireland.