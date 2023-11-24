Dan Langille's PostgreSQL Adventures
-
Dan Langille ☛ I figured out why pg_dump was failing with PostgreSQL 15-16
In recent blog post, I outlined a problem I hit with pg_dump. Specifically, pg_dump was picking up and using ~/.pgpass with pg_dump from PostgreSQL 12-14, but with PostgreSQL 15-16, it was failing.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Bacula: Moving from 9.x to 13.x and upgrading the PostgreSQL database
With the upgrade in software comes an upgrade to the database format. I have recently moved my Bacula database from PostgreSQL 12.16 to PostgreSQL 16.1. Today, I started the update_bacula_tables script. While that process is straight forward when running, the process to get there is not well covered by the documentation.