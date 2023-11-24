We need to fix Black Friday. And the industry

Here we are again, in the middle of annual Black Friday madness. It’s hard to pass up a good deal this time of the year, isn’t it? However, for me, it really is time to take a good, hard look at this industry we’re a part of. An industry that’s trying to sell us all on “saving by spending like crazy” every November. An industry that’s been dragging its feet, not tackling the environmental and social challenges that threaten our future. An industry that needs meaningful action to change.

In the palm of your hand, Fairphone stands as a rebel, proving that a journey toward circularity, sustainability, and a fairer world isn’t just a utopian dream – it’s even profitable. Brands embracing these values aren’t just grabbing attention; they’re capturing the hearts of all who refuse to accept that exploitation is just the natural cost of doing business in today’s world.

Today, Fairphone might be the exception, but let’s not settle for exceptions. We’re working towards the tipping point where being ethical becomes the norm. It’s not just wishful thinking; it’s a matter of common sense. Join us on our journey towards making fair the new normal.

