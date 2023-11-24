Pocock on Suicides and Deaths in Free Software, Attacks on Families
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ British Health & Safety Executive investigating open source deaths and culture problems
In the United Kingdom, the Health & Safety Executive is now examining the accidents, suicides and other cultural defects of certain bad actors engaging with open source volunteer communities.
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ Dublin Burning, weakness in police response brutally exposed
The report to the UK Health & Safety Executive has been evolving very slowly, a few lines per day, over the last six months. It was a difficult task but I was motivated to try and capture these things in writing after some of the attacks on my family. Submitting it was a small milestone to be followed up with a quiet stroll and maybe a pint in Dublin city center.