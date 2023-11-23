today's leftovers
GNU Projects
gnuastro @ Savannah: Gnuastro development job at CEFCA/Spain for ESA's ARRAKIHS mission
A (scientific) software developer position that has just opened up in CEFCA for the development of Gnuastro for the data reduction pipeline of European Space Agency (ESA's) newly approved ARRAKIHS mission (to be launched in 2030), as well as other data from our Astronomical Observatory of Javalambre (OAJ): https://www.cefca.es/cefca_en/reference_0119 [...]
FSF Blogs: FSF Giving Guide: Tech changes, freedom doesn't
This year's FSF Giving Guide is here: Make freedom your gift!
Debian Family
MiniDebConf Cambridge 2023
This week, the Debian project takes over Cambridge as MiniDebConf kicks off right in our own British backyard! Organized by Debian project members, MiniDebConfs aim to achieve similar objectives to those of the annual Debian conference, DebConf.
syslog-ng
Peter Czanik: Logging to Humio / Logscale simplified in syslog-ng
Logging into Humio (which was recently re-branded to Falcon LogScale) was available for years, using their Elasticsearch compatible Hey Hi (AI) However, according to Humio developers, it is slightly slower than other Hey Hi (AI) for log ingestion. Axoflow contributed a Logscale destination to syslog-ng, which uses Logscale’s native Hey Hi (AI) I did not measure if there is really a performance difference, however it is definitely easier to configure it.
The logscale() destination was introduced in syslog-ng version 4.3.1.
