Programming Leftovers
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 120
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers.
HoneytreeLabs ☛ Coding in C++ like it's Golang (Part 2)
Golang has some nice features such as multiple return values, the
deferkeyword, and channels. This article shows how to implement Golang’s
deferstatement in Modern C++.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ rakudoweekly 2023.47 FOSDEM devving
Theo van Hoesel announced the FOSDEM Call for Participation for the dev room at FOSDEM 2024 (on 3-4 February, /r/rakulang comments). The TPRF organisers for FOSDEM are specifically looking for anyone with a compelling story to share about their Open Source project that has a strong background in Raku or Perl.
Python
-
Adam Young: socket system call from python
While the Python socket API is mature, it does not yet support MCTP. I thought I would thus try to make a call from python into native code. The first step is to create a socket. Here is my code to do that.
