PC live images: Play games, repair issues, or try Linux - risk-free

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2023



Zorin-OS comes with on-board tools, browsers, and office applications. Games are available for download via Steam, GOG, and other platforms. Zorin-OS offers the further advantage that the 32-bit version of the system also runs on older hardware.

Simple user guidance, easy installation, and extensive support for a wide range of hardware make Ubuntu Linux popular with users — you can easily familiarize yourself with the system via the live DVD. After starting, click on “Try Ubuntu without installation.” You will be taken to the main page with the bar of frequently used programs; all available applications appear via the icon with the dots at the bottom. Search for applications in the Ubuntu package manager and install them via the internet.

An old computer is often still suitable for surfing the net or serving as an office PC. Instead of using old Windows versions without security updates, it is better to use Zorin-OS 16 Lite. This lean Linux also runs smoothly on older PCs. The package allows you to start it as a live version and install it on a hard drive. Optionally, you can keep your existing Windows and data.

Read on