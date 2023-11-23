today's leftovers
-
Zimbabwe ☛ Nothing tries to bring iMessage to Android, forced to pause all that
A smartphone that does not support WhatsApp is as good as a kambudzi (feature phone) to most Zimbabweans. Imagine trying to take over the Zimbabwean market with such a smartphone.
-
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Is The Latest RDNA 3 GPU To Land Support For ROCm 5.7, Accelerated AI With PyTorch
The GPU will also support PyTorch-based ML models and algorithms which are specifically optimized for AMD and will be compatible with the Linux OS that's running the 22.04.3 version (Ubuntu).
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Submit a Presentation for the openSUSE Conference
The time has arrived for people to begin submitting talks for openSUSE Conference 2024.
This year’s conference theme is: Evaluating the Future: Where Are We Going?[...]
Conferences need sponsors to support community driven events to keep events free and open to new contributing members and companies can find sponsorship information on the project’s wiki page.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SUSE and Bosch: Pioneering Industrial IoT with a Hybrid Clown Control and Monitoring Architecture
Introduction to Edge and Industrial IoT: In the era of rapid digital transformation, Edge Computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) stand out as pivotal technologies driving innovation. Edge Computing represents a paradigm shift, processing data close to the source, thus reducing latency and bandwidth use.
-