Tor and Mozilla: State of the Onion 2023, Shopping, and "Certainly Something" Addon for Firefox
-
Join us for the State of the Onion 2023
It's that time of the year again! The Tor Project is inviting you to our annual virtual two-day event where we share updates from the organization and community–highlighting their work, this year's accomplishments and demonstrating all the different use cases for Tor applications and implementations.
Like last year, we are organizing two streams one week apart. So please make sure to save the date for both events!
-
Mozilla: Seven tips to make holiday shopping easier. Really.
Remember when the holidays meant waking up early and going down and opening up presents? When the only gift list you had to worry about was the gifts you were asking for. Last year, it was estimated that adults bought an average of nine presents and spent about $1500 on holiday gifts. Buying gifts doesn’t just cost a lot of money, but it takes a lot of time — finding the right gift, doing the research to make sure the item you’re buying is a quality product and figuring out how to get the best deal online without sacrificing all of your personal data is a lot of work. While Mozilla can’t do anything about inflation and the prices of gifts increasing, we can help make the process of holiday shopping a bit more enjoyable and help you reclaim some of your time back this season. Below are seven tips to help make the holiday season just a bit easier this year.
-
Why I'm still using the "Certainly Something" addon for Firefox
My Firefox addons haven't changed recently (they've been the same for a few years now, somewhat to my surprise). This includes my continued use of Certainly Something. What is odd about this is that if you look at the source repository for Certainly Something, it notes that the addon was integrated into Firefox 72 (and the separate version is no longer maintained). I've known about this for a while, but I keep on with Certainly Something installed, and I even keep using it periodically. There are two reasons for this.