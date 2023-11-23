Programming Leftovers
DataGeeek ☛ Time Series Analysis and Understanding a Eurobond Fund with Prophet
The Eurobonds are so popular in Turkey nowadays. The reason for this is that the CDS of Turkey fell for quite a while since the new economic outlook began, according to the economists. We will look into the factors that shape this trend in this article.
Roman Kashitsyn ☛ The numeric tower fiasco
That idea looked intuitive and attractive to me when I first encountered it. I spent countless hours learning about the “good” object-oriented design and trying to apply these ideas in practice.
The practice showed that real engineering problems rarely fit into rigid class hierarchies. I grew more frustrated with object-oriented programming and eventually entirely gave up on it. This article describes one example that stuck with me from the start of my programming career: modeling the hierarchy of number types.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 522
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Python
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Proposal for Software Bill-of-Materials for CPython
This proposal doesn't modify Python itself but does have some implications for Python core developers due to needing to update SBOM metadata whenever vendored dependencies are upgraded (including those in cpython-source-deps) to ensure the data is consistent. The method I've proposed uses SBOM file checksums to check whether a file has been updated and if so, to flag to the author of the PR that they need to update SBOM metadata.
