today's howtos
-
Network World ☛ Getting started on the Linux (or Unix) command line, Part 3
One of the things you need when building your "chops" on Linux is a command vocabulary that will allow you to do all of the things that you need to do on the command line. One of the best ways to do this is to start with a "cheat sheet" - a list of the commonly used commands with brief explanations and examples of what the commands can do. A cheat sheet can help you to become familiar with commands you might not even have known were available.
This post provides an intro Linux cheat sheet. It includes a series of commands with descriptions and examples and categorizes them in groups by their primary focus. Keep in mind that, while most commands on Linux will work the same from one distribution to the next, some commands - like those used to install manage packages (tools, programming languages, etc.) - will differ from one distro to another.
-
Jason W Comeau ☛ An Interactive Guide to CSS Grid
CSS Grid is one of the most amazing parts of the CSS language. It gives us a ton of new tools we can use to create sophisticated and fluid layouts.
It's also surprisingly complex. It took me quite a while to truly become comfortable with CSS Grid!
In this tutorial, I'm going to share the biggest 💡 lightbulb moments I've had in my own journey with CSS Grid. You'll learn the fundamentals of this layout mode, and see how to do some pretty cool stuff with it. ✨
-
University of Toronto ☛ Modern proxy (IPv4) ARP and proxy IPv6 NDP on Linux
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have a remote system (on the other side of some tunnel or other connection) that wants to pretend to be on the local network, for either or both of IPv4 and IPv6. To make this work smoothly, this remote system's gateway (on the local network) needs to answer ARP requests for this remote system's IPv4 address and/or NDP requests for the remote system's IPv6 address. This is called 'proxy ARP' or 'proxy NDP', because the gateway is acting as an ARP or NDP proxy for the remote system.
-
IT Tavern ☛ SSH Server Hardening Guide v2
This article covers mainly the configuration of the SSH service and only references ways to protect the service on the host machine or via policies.
I'll use Linux with an SSH server as a reference (OpenBSD Secure Shell server according to systemd).
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ HTGWA: How to completely erase a hard drive in Linux
But as someone with way too many storage devices (from testing, mostly), I find myself in the position of trying to use a spare drive in some place where it expects a brand new drive, but winds up failing because the drive had a partition, or had valid boot files from an SBC or something.
I wanted to document the easiest way in Linux to completely reset a hard drive—at least from Linux's perspective.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install Rust Programming Language In Linux
This detailed tutorial provides a concise introduction to the Rust programming language, followed by clear instructions on how to install Rust using rustup on Linux. It also guides you through updating Rust, creating and running a sample Rust program, and finally, how to uninstall Rust from your Linux system.