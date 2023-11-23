One of the things you need when building your "chops" on Linux is a command vocabulary that will allow you to do all of the things that you need to do on the command line. One of the best ways to do this is to start with a "cheat sheet" - a list of the commonly used commands with brief explanations and examples of what the commands can do. A cheat sheet can help you to become familiar with commands you might not even have known were available.

This post provides an intro Linux cheat sheet. It includes a series of commands with descriptions and examples and categorizes them in groups by their primary focus. Keep in mind that, while most commands on Linux will work the same from one distribution to the next, some commands - like those used to install manage packages (tools, programming languages, etc.) - will differ from one distro to another.