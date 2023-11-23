Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.7 Adds Support for Unified Kernel Image

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 23, 2023



Archinstall 2.7 introduces two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.

Along with the new version checking capability, the new Arch Linux installer also improves user error information. In addition, it extends the mypy checks, adds initial Hindi language support, and introduces better documentation using CSV for tables and re-organizing parameter definitions and an improved layout.

