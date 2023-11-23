Games: The Invincible, Beat Hazard 3, Rock 'n' Roll Will Never Die!
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Invincible gets updated to fix it with the latest Steam Deck updates
The Invincible is a story-driven adventure set in a hard sci-fi world by Stanisław Lem. Quite popular and it broke recently with the latest Steam Deck / SteamOS upgrade.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Beat Hazard 3 gets updates towards Steam Deck verification
Beat Hazard 3 from Cold Beam Games received an update recently as the developer is hoping to get Steam Deck Verified so they've made some more improvements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Rock 'n' Roll Will Never Die! point and click adventure gets Linux support
Rock 'n' Roll Will Never Die!, a musical comedy point and click adventure game recently added full Native Linux support. Looks like quite a fun one too if you like your rock music and classic adventure games like this.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GameMaker now free for non-commercial use, one-time fee for indie devs
Seems like GameMaker are trying to eat some of Unity's lunch here after the mess that was Unity's install fee plan, GameMaker have made it much easier for developers to use it (and cheaper).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Riders Republic should now run on Steam Deck / Linux
Some good news for fans of crazy sporty games like Riders Republic, as Ubisoft actually worked to get it working on Steam Deck / Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 8-25 released, should fix a bunch of early 2000s games
A small hotfix release of GE-Proton went up with GE-Proton 8-25 containing two changes, but for players of classic games it might be a good release to try.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is getting two major expansions
Even though Mimimi Games are set to shut down, they're not yet finished with Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew with big content additions coming. The game is currently rated Steam Deck Verified and Platinum on ProtonDB, it's also rated Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam so it's a good one!
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 545.29.06 Linux driver released with Source 2 game fix
NVIDIA has today released the 545.29.06 Linux stable driver. A small one with only a few useful sounding fixes.