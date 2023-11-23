Windows TCO Stories

The research was conducted by security engineering and research services provider Blackwing Intelligence and Microsoft’s Offensive Research and Security Engineering (MORSE).

The targets were a Dell Inspiron 15 with a Goodix fingerprint sensor, a Lenovo ThinkPad T14s with the Synaptics sensor, and a Microsoft Surface Pro X, which has an ELAN sensor.

The embedded fingerprint sensors and the host were targeted with software and hardware attacks.