Open Hardware: Librem 14, Raspberry Pi, and More

Last year, I got the idea of showcasing the power of the Librem 14 by making a professional quality commercial video of it.

This video would be made entirely with the Librem 14 itself. It would include everything that I love doing, which is 3D animations, 2D (hand drawn) animations, real world cinematic shots, all together with some nice rhythm and cool transitions.

That project was accepted by the Marketing team and after many hours of work, here is the final result: [...]