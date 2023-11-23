Open Hardware: Librem 14, Raspberry Pi, and More
Purism ☛ Working with the Librem 14
Last year, I got the idea of showcasing the power of the Librem 14 by making a professional quality commercial video of it.
This video would be made entirely with the Librem 14 itself. It would include everything that I love doing, which is 3D animations, 2D (hand drawn) animations, real world cinematic shots, all together with some nice rhythm and cool transitions.
That project was accepted by the Marketing team and after many hours of work, here is the final result: [...]
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi for industrial applications
I’m delighted to announce the launch of our new newsletter, Raspberry Pi for industry. This will be a valuable resource for businesses and individuals who are interested in using Raspberry Pi products for industrial and embedded applications. The newsletter will feature updates on a variety of topics: [...]
Jeff Geerling ☛ So you want to make a Raspberry Pi killer...
Since launch, the CM4 has been difficult—and since early 2021, impossible—to acquire. The supply constraints are well documented, and I'm sure a few comments will lament the situation. But the CM4 is trickling back to 'in stock' at many suppliers (about how the Pi 4 was a couple months ago).
This lines up with the timeline Eben Upton gave when I interviewed him in May.