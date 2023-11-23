IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181 released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2023



Happy Thanksgiving! Today, we are releasing the latest update for IPFire as our special Black Friday gift for you. It comes with a large number of security updates in OpenSSL, Suricata, Apache & Samba as well as a number of kernel fixes.

If you haven't spent all your money on all the great Black Friday offers, maybe consider making a donation to IPFire today. It helps us to bring you these updates more frequently and allows us to pack more exciting things into them. If you would like to support us, please donate today!

