Audiocasts/Shows: Destination GNU/Linux and More
Destination GNU/Linux 347: Interview with Simon Quigley: Lubuntu, LXQt, and Drifting
On this episode of Destination GNU/Linux (347), we’re going to interview Simon Quigly of Lubuntu about the lightweight distro, LXQt, Ubuntu Summit, being a Debian Developer and more. Plus, we have our tips, tricks and software picks for you. Lets get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] Low Earth Orbit and the TCP congestion control problem
Geoff Huston discusses LEO satellites and TCP congestion control.